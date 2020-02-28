Global Eye Wash Station Market 2024 : Honeywell International, Encon Safety Products, CARLOS, Sellstrom, STG

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Eye Wash Station Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Eye Wash Station is a unit that attaches to a water supply and provides a gentle stream of water; used for emergency irrigation to remove contaminants from the ocular area.

Scope of the Report:

Combination Eye Wash Stations occupied the largest market share with 71.45 % in 2016. Bench Mounted Eye Wash Station segment accounted for 12.76% in 2016. With the downstream market is increasing in this industry, the eye wash station industry has a very bright prospect, the eye wash station industry reached a production of approximately 157092 units in 2011, and the production reached 194681 units in 2016.

The worldwide market for Eye Wash Station is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Eye Wash Station in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

HUGHES

Haws

Guardian Equipment

Speakman

Bradley

Honeywell International

Encon Safety Products

CARLOS

Sellstrom

STG

XULONG

Shanghai Bohua

Wenzhou Growth

Shanghai Taixiong

Shanghai Daao

Shanghai Yike

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vertical

Combination eyewash Station

Wall-mounted

Portable

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical industry

Electronic

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Eye Wash Station product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Eye Wash Station, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Eye Wash Station in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Eye Wash Station competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Eye Wash Station breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Eye Wash Station market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Eye Wash Station sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

