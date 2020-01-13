Global Eye Cream Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

In 2017, the global Eye Cream market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Eye Cream market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Eye Cream in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Eye Cream in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Eye Cream market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Eye Cream include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Eye Cream include

Estee Lauder

Helena Rubinstein

Lancome

Biotherm

LOreal Paris

kiehls

shu uemura

SK-II

Olay

La Mer

Clinique

Origins

Guerlain

Dior

Sulwhasoo

Innisfree

HERA

Market Size Split by Type

Moisturizing

Repairing

Market Size Split by Application

Professional

Personal

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Eye Cream market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Eye Cream market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Eye Cream manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Eye Cream with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Eye Cream submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Eye Cream are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Eye Cream market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Eye Cream Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Eye Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Moisturizing

1.4.3 Repairing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Eye Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Professional

1.5.3 Personal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Eye Cream Market Size

2.1.1 Global Eye Cream Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Eye Cream Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Eye Cream Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Eye Cream Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Eye Cream Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Eye Cream Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Eye Cream Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Eye Cream Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Eye Cream Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Eye Cream Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Eye Cream Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Eye Cream Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Eye Cream Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Eye Cream Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Eye Cream Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Eye Cream Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Eye Cream Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Eye Cream Sales by Type

4.2 Global Eye Cream Revenue by Type

4.3 Eye Cream Price by Type

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Estee Lauder

11.1.1 Estee Lauder Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Cream

11.1.4 Eye Cream Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Helena Rubinstein

11.2.1 Helena Rubinstein Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Cream

11.2.4 Eye Cream Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Lancome

11.3.1 Lancome Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Cream

11.3.4 Eye Cream Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Biotherm

11.4.1 Biotherm Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Cream

11.4.4 Eye Cream Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 LOreal Paris

11.5.1 LOreal Paris Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Cream

11.5.4 Eye Cream Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 kiehls

11.6.1 kiehls Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Cream

11.6.4 Eye Cream Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 shu uemura

11.7.1 shu uemura Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Cream

11.7.4 Eye Cream Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 SK-II

11.8.1 SK-II Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Cream

11.8.4 Eye Cream Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Olay

11.9.1 Olay Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Cream

11.9.4 Eye Cream Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 La Mer

11.10.1 La Mer Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Eye Cream

11.10.4 Eye Cream Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Clinique

11.12 Origins

11.13 Guerlain

11.14 Dior

11.15 Sulwhasoo

11.16 Innisfree

11.17 HERA

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3451162-global-eye-cream-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

