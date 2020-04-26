Global Eye Cosmetic Packaging Market outlook by industry size, share, revenue, regions and top key players analysis from 2018–2027

Currently the global Eye Cosmetic Packaging market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of handy and hustle free eye cosmetics in the market. Increasing importance towards looks and appearance, consumer’s usage of makeup on a regular basis and growing count of working women and young generation are the key drivers impacting the market growth during the forecast period. Earlier people used to wear makeup occasionally but now they are using makeup on a regular basis which is boosting the demand for eye cosmetic packaging market. Eye cosmetics are really delicate and packaging plays a vital role in maintaining the sensitivity of the product. Manufacturers usually use acrylic and PP plastic containers for packaging eye cosmetics which are economical and have attractive looks. In addition to focus on the aesthetics, manufacturers also have to take care of the integrity of the product along with the details they want to highlight for their customers.

As per World Bank data, there have been rise in female population steeply recording 3.73 billion females across the globe in 2017. With rising female population, there is rise in usage of cosmetic products which is anticipated to drive the demand for eye cosmetic packaging market to mark a CAGR of 5.1%during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. The global eye cosmetic packaging market is being influenced by a number of factors, such as growing disposable income, availability of wide range of products, necessity of working women and growing e-commerce sectors. North America remains the largest market for eye cosmetic packaging globally. High demand for eye cosmetic products in the U.S. is a prime factor for the fuel of the market in the region. Owing to the large population, Asia Pacific excluding Japan remains an important market. China and India will continue to be in focus of manufacturers, pulling huge volume of sales in this region. The packaging market is witnessing steady growth in Middle East & Africa, and the speed is anticipated to remain stable in the future as well. The growth of the eye cosmetic packaging market in the Eastern & Western Europe is expected to be sluggish over the forecast period.

Steady Growth due to Consumer Demand

The eye cosmetic packaging market will witness high growth due to high demands of eye cosmetics by teenagers and working women. The young generation has a daily need for the eye cosmetics and the working women urges for a handy cosmetic product. This helps in driving the growth of the eye cosmetic packaging market. It should be compact and convenient so that it can fit into bags without inconvenience. It is the important part of first moving consumer’s good sector. The material, shape, color and durability of packaging is the most important part of the branding. With the help of advance technologies it’s possible to make the packaging more attractive and easier to use.

However, the packaging type like in metal containers, there is tendency of shedding metal particles to the cosmetic products as well as reacting with some of the chemical compositions of the product. Moreover the presence of chemicals in eye cosmetics and their side effects may also hamper the eye cosmetic packaging market. But the ease in availability of the eye cosmetics and entrance of the bio-based eye cosmetics will lead the demand for the eye cosmetic packaging market as expected to move vertically upward within the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Eye Cosmetic Packaging Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Eye Cosmetic Packaging market in terms of market segmentation by application, by materials, by disposal type, level of packaging, by product types and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Eye Cosmetic Packaging market which includes company profiling of 3C Inc., HCP Packaging, Epopack Co. Ltd, Cosmopak, Anomatic, Color Carton Corporation, ChingFon Industrial Co., Arcade Beauty, Libo Cosmetics Co.Ltd., Alpha Packaging . The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Eye Cosmetic Packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

