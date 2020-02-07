Global Eye and Face Protection Market to Garner US$4.5bn by 2026, Rising Pollution Levels Influence Demand

Industrial workers around the world are subjected to hazards that can cause temporary or permanent injuries to their vital body parts, particularly to the face and eyes. Governments and industrial regulatory bodies have set mandates for the use of proper protection equipment in industrial settings. Goggles and face shields are being widely used as eye and face protection equipment. Companies and employers are being trained to promote the use of such equipment among their workforce. Growing complexities in the manufacturing sector are exposing workers to more risks of getting injured by toxic substances, sharp metal surfaces and volatile gases.

However, the standardization of guidelines on the production and use of eye and face protection continues to be inharmonious. In developed countries such as the US, national safety standards and state-wise occupational health regulations are conflicting. Manufacturers of eye and face protection equipment are being challenge to meet these diverse standards. The global eye and face protection market is also witnessing a growing implementation of awareness programs. To ensure maximum worker protection, eye and face protection programs are being commissioned, wherein in the employers are provided information on how proper use of eye and face protection equipment among their workforce can help them reduce business expenses accounted by indirect costs of treating the injured workers.

Such factors will continue to influence the expansion of the global market for eye and face protection in the near future. Transparency Market Research’s forecast report on the global eye and face protection market reveals that during the period, 2017-2026, the global eye and face protection market will expand at a sub-par CAGR of 4.6%. The report further estimates that more than US$ 4.5 Bn worth of eye and face protection equipment will be sold across the globe by the end of 2026.

Demand for Laser Safety Goggles to Gain Steadfast Traction through 2026

The report observes a predominant demand for eye spectacles and goggles in the global eye and face protection market. In 2017, global sales of goggles and eye spectacles accounted for more than 70% of the overall market revenues. While these two products will continue to remain top-sellers through 2026, a considerable upsurge in demand for laser safety goggles is expected. The report projects that laser safety goggles will register fastest revenue growth in the global eye and face protection market, reflecting a value CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

The report further reveals that eye and face protection equipment will be predominantly used in the manufacturing sector and the construction industry. Through 2026, the manufacturing and construction applications of eye and face protection equipment are expected to collectively account for over one-third of global market value. The report further reveals that the application of eye and face protection equipment in chemicals industries will register fastest revenue growth at an estimated CAGR of 6.1%. Pharmaceuticals production, food processing, mining, and agriculture will also be observed as lucrative applications in the global eye and face protection market.

Manufacturing Insights

Key companies manufacturing eye and face protection equipment have been profiled in the report. Companies namely, 3M Co., E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ansell Limited, Avon Rubber Plc., Msa Safety Inc., Uvex Safety Group, Grainger, Inc., Bullard, and Kimberly-Clark are expected to spearhead the global production of eye and face protection equipment through 2026. A key challenge for these companies is meeting the diverse occupation safety standards implemented across different parts of the globe. While several companies are aiming at cost-effective procurement of raw materials to increase profit margins, there has been a considerable rise in the expenditure towards developing robust protection equipment.