Global Explosive Vapour Detector Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2017-2027

In today’s fast moving life, to prevent acts of terrorism or any other illegal activity, timely detection of explosives/similar objects is necessary. These kind of situations demand devices called explosive vapour detectors which are used to detect explosives accurately. Usually, complicated equipment and trained dogs are used for these kind of detections/operations. Involving dogs in such operations is not entirely successful as their sniffing ability is affected by external factors, especially in industrial or urban areas. Moreover, even a well-trained dog cannot fully comprehend how carefully it should work around an explosive. Even a small fault can cause a mishap or provoke an explosion. Thus, these days, the use of explosive vapour detectors is widely preferred as they increase effective detection and prevent unnecessary activities such as terrorism and trafficking of illegal materials. Explosive vapour detectors are widely used in areas such as military, aviation, public places and transport and commercial places such as banks, institutes and financial services

Various government legislations revolving around enhanced security screening, growing terrorist activities across the world and increasing demand for tighter screening processes is expected to fuel the demand for explosive vapour detectors across the world. Explosive vapour detectors are used to make nuclear power plants, high-risk facilities, embassies, government agencies and public transportation secure. They help to protect citizens and infrastructure from terrorist threats.

Owing to the presence of a large number of security merchants, North America is expected to hold the dominant market share over the forecast period. Also, owing to recent terrorist attacks in the regions, Europe and APAC are estimated to witness high growth opportunities.

Global Explosive Vapour Detector Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Rise in terrorist activities across the world has led to growing screening requirements, which in turn, is driving the market forward for explosive vapour detectors. Growing demand for advanced security in aviation industry and regulations for more effective security screening by government of various regions is estimated to fuel the demand for explosive vapour detectors.

Restraints:

A major force restraining the growth of explosive vapour detector market is the high cost of operation and maintenance of explosive vapour detector. Declining global spending on the defence sector and increasing cyber threats are the two factors that will most likely hamper the growth of global explosive detector market in future.

The global explosive vapour detector market is estimated to witness growth challenges in X-ray bulk detector segment as they create the risk of health hazards during full body screening.

Global Explosive Vapour Detectors Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global explosive vapour detectors market can be segmented into vehicle-mounted explosive detectors, handheld explosive detectorsand robotics-based explosive detectors.

On the basis of technology, the global explosive vapour detectors market can be segmented into trace detectors and bulk detectors.

On the basis of end users, the global explosive vapour detectors market can be segmented into military & defence, cargo & transport, aviation, public placesand others (commercial).

Global Explosive Vapour Detector Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to remain dominant in the global explosive vapour detector market over the forecast period. The U.S., which spends heavily on its defence, is driving the North America explosive vapour detector market. It is estimated that Europe will be the second-largest market, offering lucrative investment opportunities to manufacturers. European countries such as France, Russia, and Germany are estimated to witness high growth opportunity. APAC explosive vapour detector market will experience fast growth. China, South Korea and India are driving the APAC explosive vapour detector market.

Global Explosive Vapour Detector: Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global explosive vapour detector market are:

Safran Identity & Security

Smiths Detection

L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems

NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED

Implant Sciences, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Chemring Group PLC

American Science and Engineering, Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Leidos

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

