Global Exosome Research Products Industry Analysis 2019-2024 with 10 Leading Company Profiles

Exosome Research Products Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2024. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. Exosome Research Products Market report spread across 127 Pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research report.

The Global Exosome Research Products Market is projected to reach US$ 264 Million by 2024 from US$ 91 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne (US), System Biosciences, LLC. (US), NX Pharmagen (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited (UK), NanoSomiX (US), Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada).

“The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on end user, the exosomes research products market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can majorly be attributed to significant investments by companies in research activities for the development of exosome-based diagnostics to combat new diseases.

“The lung cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the exosome research products market during the forecast period”

Based on cancer applications, the Exosomes Research Products Market is segmented into lung, prostate, breast, colorectal, and other cancers. In 2018, lung cancer accounted for the largest share of the exosomes market for cancer applications. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, technological advancements in instruments & assays for liquid biopsy, and the growing demand for advanced diagnostic technologies.

“North America to dominate the market during the forecast period”

North America accounted for the largest share of the exosome research products market. The North American market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of government funding for life science research, favorable regulatory environment, increasing focus on exosomes in research and diagnostics, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research are driving the growth of the exosomes market in North America. According to R&D Magazine (2018), North America accounted for 27.36% of global R&D spending.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1(55%), Tier 2(20%),and Tier 3(25%)

By Designation : C-level(58%), D-level(19%), and Others(23%)

By Region: North America(40%), Europe (30%), Asia (10%), and RoW (20%)

Report Highlights:

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market rankings, and core competencies

To forecast the size of market segments in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World

To define, describe, and forecast the global exosome research products market on the basis of products & services, applications, end users, and regions

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities)

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and agreements in the global exosome research products market

