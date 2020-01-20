Global Exoskeleton Robots Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Exoskeleton Robots Market Growth 2019-2024” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Exoskeleton Robots market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Exoskeleton Robots market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and Exoskeleton Robots becomes the integral part of the transmission and distribution network.

An Exoskeleton is a wearable robot that combines human intelligence and machine power. It is widely used for rehabilitation applications such as tendon therapy and physical exercise, and supports finger flexion and extension movements.

In the last several years, global market of Exoskeleton developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 42.91%. In 2017, global revenue of Exoskeleton is nearly 84.96 M USD; the actual sales are about 3395 units.

Exoskeleton are widely used in healthcare, defense and industrial. The most proportion of Exoskeleton is used in healthcare, and the proportion in 2017 is about 72.16%.

Asia Pacific is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 63.47% in 2017. Following Asia Pacific, America is the second largest sales place with the Sales market share of 20.12%.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lower

Upper

Full Body

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial

Cyberdyne

Hocoma

ReWalk Robotics

Ekso Bionics

LockHeed Martin

Parker Hannifin

Interactive Motion Technologies

Panasonic

Myomo

B-TEMIA Inc.

Alter G

US Bionics

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Exoskeleton Robots consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Exoskeleton Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Exoskeleton Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Exoskeleton Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Exoskeleton Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

