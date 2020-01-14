Global Exoskeleton Market to Hit $5.2 bn by 2025: Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Exoskeleton Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

An Exoskeleton is a wearable robot that combines human intelligence and machine power. It is widely used for rehabilitation applications such as tendon therapy and physical exercise, and supports finger flexion and extension movements.



Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2099444

In the last several years, global market of Exoskeleton developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 42.91%. In 2017, global revenue of Exoskeleton is nearly 84.96 M USD; the actual sales are about 3395 units.

The classification of Exoskeleton includes lower robots, upper robots, full body robots. And the proportion of lower robots in 2017 is about 63.71%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The global Exoskeleton market is valued at 110 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Exoskeleton volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exoskeleton market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cyberdyne

Hocoma

ReWalk Robotics

Ekso Bionics

LockHeed Martin

Parker Hannifin

Interactive Motion Technologies

Panasonic

Myomo

B-TEMIA Inc.

Alter G

US Bionics

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-exoskeleton-market-research-report-2019-report.html/toc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lower

Upper

Full Body

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial



Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2099444



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Exoskeleton Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Exoskeleton

1.2 Exoskeleton Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lower

1.2.3 Upper

1.2.4 Full Body

1.3 Exoskeleton Segment by Application

2 Global Exoskeleton Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3 Global Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Exoskeleton Consumption by Regions

5 Global Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com