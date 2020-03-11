Global Event Logistics Market to Record Study Growth by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Event Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
This report focuses on the global Event Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agility
DB Schenker
DHL International GmbH
Kuehne + Nagel
Rhenus Logistics
UPS
ACME Global Logistics
Allseas Global Logistics
AMR Group
Charles Kendall
Chaucer Logistics Group
DMS Global Event Logistics
EFI Logistics
Mothers & Sons
Pyramid Logistics
Senator International
Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)
SOS Global Express
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Inventory Management
Delivery Systems
Freight Forwarding
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Entertainment
Sports
Trade Fair
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Event Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Event Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
