Global EV SSL Certification Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025

An Extended Validation SSL Certificate (also known as EV SSL for short) is the highest form of SSL Certificate on the market.

While all levels of SSL  Extended Validation (EV), Organization Validated (OV), and Domain Validated (DV)  provide encryption and data integrity, they vary in terms of how much identity verification is involved and how the certificates display in browsers.

In 2018, the global EV SSL Certification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Comodo

Entrust

GlobalSign

GoDaddy

Symantec

DigiCert

Namecheap

Network Solutions

RapidSSL

StartCom

Trustwave

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global EV SSL Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the EV SSL Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EV SSL Certification are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global EV SSL Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EV SSL Certification Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.5.4 Government Organizations

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 EV SSL Certification Market Size

2.2 EV SSL Certification Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 EV SSL Certification Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 EV SSL Certification Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 EV SSL Certification Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global EV SSL Certification Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global EV SSL Certification Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global EV SSL Certification Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 EV SSL Certification Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players EV SSL Certification Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into EV SSL Certification Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global EV SSL Certification Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global EV SSL Certification Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

