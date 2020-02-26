Global EV Connectors Market Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2026

Global EV connectors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of EV connectors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
The Global EV Connectors Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The EV Connectors Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.
Global EV Connectors Market was valued at an estimated USD 27.68 million in 2018; this value is projected to grow to USD 109.67 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 18.78% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus of manufacturers and governments on electric vehicles and increasing its usage.
This report will help you understand:
- Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026
- Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.
- Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global EV Connectors Market
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
TE Connectivity, Siemens, Tesla, Yazaki Corporation, ITT Inc., ABB, Schneider Electric, Amphenol, HUBER+SUHNER, Fujikura Ltd., Leviton, ChargePoint, WallboxOK, Blink Charging, Fischer Connectors, Connector-Tech ALS, SemaConnect
Market Drivers: Global EV Connectors Market
- Increased demand and adoption of electric vehicle’s due to rising levels of concerns for the environment
- Innovations and adoption resulting in the development of enhanced fast and rapid charging connectors resulting in increased demand for the same
Market Restraints: Global EV Connectors Market
- Absence of any standards available in the global market for EV connectors; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Recent Industry Developments:
- In October 2018, ITT Inc. announced the launch of its ultra-fast liquid-cooled High Power Charging (HPC) solution. The product capable of providing 60-mile charge in three to five minutes.
- In June 2018, ABB announced the launch of “Terra HP”. This product has the capability of providing up to 200 km range in an electric vehicle in eight minutes.
Market Segmentation: Global EV Connectors Market
By Type
- Type 1
- Type 2 (Combine Charging System (CCS), Chademo and Others)
- Type 3
By Level of Charging
- Level 1 (AC 120 V, 1.4kW-1.9kW, 12 A – 16 A)
- Level 2 (AC 240 V, Up to 19.2kW, 80 A)
- Level 3 (DC 200 V – 600 V, Up to 240kW, 400 A)
- Level 4 (Greater than DC 600 V, Above 240kW, Greater than 400 A)
By Current Supply
- AC Charging
- DC Charging
- Inductive Charging (Wireless)
By Charging Speed
- Rapid Charger
- Fast Charger
- Slow Charger
By Component
- Leads
- Adapters
- Pins
- Wallbox
- AC Mini Plus
- Portable Chargers
By Cable Type
- Coiled Cable
- Straight Cable
By EV Charging Station
- Floor Mounted
- Wall Mounted
By End-User
- Residential Charging
- Commercial Charging
By Geography
- USA (North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Customization of the Report
This report can be customized to meet the client's requirements.
