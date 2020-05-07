Global Eubiotics Market 2019 with Types, Major Factors, Key Players, Segments, Trends and Future Forecast 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global eubiotics market is anticipated to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2026. The tightening and stringent restrictions on the use of antibiotic growth promoters along with the surging consumer pressure on food safety and consumer preferences are expected to be the major factors driving demand for these products that work as substitutes to in-feed eubiotics.

Eubiotics or specific organic acids such as essential oil compounds, benzoic acid, nucleotides and probiotics are either used as single products or two or more eubiotics can be combined to achieve higher response. Prebiotics are specified microorganism that positively affects the host by improving the balance of pathogenic to beneficial bacteria in the gut. Prebiotics are non-digestible oligosaccharides serving as substrate for probiotics and/or competing with pathogens that regulate gut cell adhesion. Direct acting gut flora modulators such as essential are compounds directly modulating the microflora via growth inhibition. The product categories with specific functionality are essential components animal feed. Increasing focus on feed for higher productivity of farm animals has driven eubiotics demand.

Eubiotics such as organic acids are currently used widely in weaning piglets during the transition from suckling milk to consuming solid feed to aid in acidifying the feed to prevent bacterial growth and improve digestion of feed ingredients. Also, the food industry uses benzoic acid as preservatives. These advantages of these products are essential factors that have contributed to its increasing market demand.

Top Players:

Some of the leading industry participants include BASF SE, Cargil, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Kemin Industries, Inc., Addcon, Novus International, Inc., Lallemand, Inc., Beneo Group and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Several research projects have been undertaken at the Pig research Centre of the Danish Agriculture and Food Council on eubiotics effects on performance of animals. One of such projects resulted that supplementation of 0.5% of benzoic acid had the same effect as 1% benzoic acid. The antimicrobial properties of the active ingredients of essential oils are significant. Two different commercial blends of essential oils and essential oil compounds could alleviate the growth depression induced by a challenge with Clostridium perfringens in broiler chickens. Piperin an, an essential oil compound stimulates the production of digestive enzymes. These characteristics of these products have been essential in attracting feed processors for its utilization.

Key Findings from the study suggest that the largest share of the eubiotics market in 2017 was of the Europe region. Europe was the first region to put a ban on use of antibiotics as growth promoters. Increasing concerns of animal safety and nutrition that eventually lead to components of processed meat for humans are the major concerns for the region’s ban on antibiotics. This ban created remarkable opportunities for the eubiotics which are the direct substitutes.

