Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

The Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ERP System Integration and Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.

ERP refers to enterprise application software that helps integrate various business functions such as production, marketing, HR, and sales. It facilitates the flow of information between various processes in an organisation.

As businesses evolve, an integration solution that connects both on-premises and cloud systems is crucial. With the emergent need for connectivity across the enterprise, companies are investing in the integration of ERP systems with various other departments of the business to connect and transform business ecosystems. Many organizations consider ERP solutions to be the most crucial aspect of a business as it integrates various systems in a common database.

In 2018, the global ERP System Integration and Consulting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

NetSuite

Adeptia

Atos

BT Global Services

Capgemini

CSC

Coupa

MuleSoft

Sage Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises ERP Integration and Consulting

SaaS ERP Integration and Consulting

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ERP System Integration and Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ERP System Integration and Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

