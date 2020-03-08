The erectile dysfunction is inability of the person to maintain erection during sexual intercourse. It can be due to the various physical and psychological reasons. The global erectile dysfunction drugs market can be segmented on the basis of therapeutics, product type, and distribution channel. On the basis of therapeutics, it is further segmented into existing and pipeline drugs. Existing drug segment is anticipated to witness robust growth on the account of various advantages associated with the drugs. On the basis of mode of administration, it is further sub-segmented into injections, oral medications and topical medications. Oral medication is the leading segment in the global erectile dysfunction drugs. However, several medications are given orally to the patient and in turn lead to the high growth of the oral mode of administration. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies. Retail pharmacies are the major segment on the account of easy availability of drugs, low prices of drugs and expansion of pharmaceutical segment across the globe.

The global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 5.0% during 2017-2027. It is also anticipated to reach significant market size during forecast period. The rise in the patient across the globe on the account of lifestyle problems and psychological problems is anticipated to foster the market growth.

By region, North America accounted the largest market share of the erectile dysfunction drugs. The presence of key players along with the introduction of new drugs is anticipated to foster the market growth during forecast period. The high spending on R&D activities will also augment the market growth.

Rising awareness and growing medication is anticipated to foster the market growth of erectile dysfunction drugs

The rising awareness about the disease and increasing disposable income enables the patient to seek better medical attention which indirectly is anticipated to foster market growth. The favorable guidelines issued regarding erectile dysfunction enables the patient to garner better information and diagnose the concerned disease. The availability of low cost drugs is expected to further enhance the market in the developing countries such as China and India. The key players operating in the market are launching new products with reduced side-effects.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Pfizer, Inc., Dong-A ST Co., Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, VIVUS, INC., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. SK chemicals, Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apricus Biosciences, Inc., and Futura Medical plc.. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

