Global Equipment Rental Market : The Oil and Gas Industry highly rely on rental companies as they offer a wide range of equipment

Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis.

The oil and gas industry highly rely on rental companies as they offer a wide range of equipment such as downhole tools, drilling equipment, production tool equipment, and tubulars. The rising number of drilling projects is boosting the production process of crude oil. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the equipment rental industry trends in the oil and gas industry.

The equipment rental market is expected to witness growth in the Americas due to the increased production of oil and gas from shale reserves in countries such as the US and Canada. The preference for rental equipment is high in the Americas due to the growing expense of new equipment and machines.

In 2018, the global Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hertz Equipment Rental

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

Aggreko

AKTIO Corporation

Ashtead Group

BlueLine Rental

Cramo

Deere & Company

Fabick CAT

Herc Rentals

Kanamoto

Loxam

Maxim Crane Works

Mustang CAT

Nishio Rent All

Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Sims Crane & Equipment

Stephensons Rental Services

Sunstate Equipment Company

Titan Machinery

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Rental

Offline Rental

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Power Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Equipment Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Online Rental

1.4.3 Offline Rental

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.5.3 Construction Industry

1.5.4 Mining Industry

1.5.5 Power Industry

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Equipment Rental Market Size

2.2 Equipment Rental Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Equipment Rental Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Equipment Rental Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Equipment Rental Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Equipment Rental Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Equipment Rental Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Equipment Rental Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Equipment Rental Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Equipment Rental Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Equipment Rental Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

