Global Equipment Rental Market New Investments Expected to Boost the Demand by 2025

Global Equipment Rental market Research Report 2019, presented by Acquire Market Research will help you take informed decisions, know opportunities, plan new projects, plan effective business strategies, explore drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The report provides the latest information on the present and the future industry trends, allowing the readers to identify the products and services, hence driving the revenue growth and profitability.

Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis.The oil and gas industry highly rely on rental companies as they offer a wide range of equipment such as downhole tools, drilling equipment, production tool equipment, and tubulars. The rising number of drilling projects is boosting the production process of crude oil. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the equipment rental industry trends in the oil and gas industry.The equipment rental market is expected to witness growth in the Americas due to the increased production of oil and gas from shale reserves in countries such as the US and Canada. The preference for rental equipment is high in the Americas due to the growing expense of new equipment and machines.In 2018, the global Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Hertz Equipment Rental, Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Aggreko, AKTIO Corporation, Ashtead Group, BlueLine Rental, Cramo, Deere & Company, Fabick CAT, Herc Rentals, Kanamoto, Loxam, Maxim Crane Works, Mustang CAT, Nishio Rent All, Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation), Sims Crane & Equipment, Stephensons Rental Services, Sunstate Equipment Company, Titan Machinery & More.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:Online Rental, Offline Rental

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:Oil and Gas Industry, Construction Industry, Mining Industry, Power Industry, Others

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Major trends.

Market and pricing issues.

Customary business practices.

Government presence in the market.

The extent of commercial in the market.

Involvement of functional disciples in market performance.

Geographic limitations.

Distribution, scheduling, performance, and supplier requirements.

1.What will be the total market size in the coming years till 2025?

2. What will be the key factors which will be overall affecting the industry?

3. What are the various challenges addressed?

4. Which are the major companies included?

