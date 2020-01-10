Global Equine Healthcare Market: Size,Share,Analysis,Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Equine Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Equine Healthcare players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Equine health refers to veterinary services intended to treat horses to enhance their quality of life, increase their lifespan, and develop better quality animal food.

Based on therapeutic product types this market can be classified into equine therapeutics market and equine vaccines market. These have many other products including various vaccines, anti-bacterial, anti-viral anti-protozoal, laxatives and dopamine.

Based on diagnostic products types this market is classified into equine pregnancy and gestation diagnostic products and equine genotyping analysis products.

The global Equine Healthcare market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Equine Healthcare.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Affymetrix

Bayer Health Care

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco Animal Health

Merck Animal Health

Purina Animal

Zoetis

Boerhringer Ingelheim Vetmedica

Ceva Holdings

Merial

Novartis Animal Health

Signostics

Vetoquinol

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Equine Diagnostic Products

Equine Therapeutic Products

Equine Genotype Analysis

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Veterinary Clinics

Animal Science Research Institute

Others



