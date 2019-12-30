Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Consumption Increases From 228.37 K MT In 2017

EMC (Epoxy Molding Compound) is a semi-conductor encapsulant which is used in most products where semi-conductors are applied, such as general home appliances including mobile phones, refrigerators and TVs, industrial devices and vehicles. With the development of IT technology and the development of electronic products based on modern technologies, the global semi-conductor market is expanding and the EMC demand is increasing.

The global Epoxy Molding Compounds industry has a high market concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Japan, China and Korea, such as Sumitomo Bakelite, Hitachi Chemical, Chang Chun Group and KCC.

The global consumption of Epoxy Molding Compounds increases from 228.37 K MT in 2017 to 327.15 K MT in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.60%. In 2017, the global Epoxy Molding Compounds consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 88.01% of global consumption of Epoxy Molding Compounds.

Epoxy Molding Compounds downstream is Semiconductor Encapsulation and Electronic Components. Semiconductor Encapsulation accounts for 48.61% of total downstream consumption of Epoxy Molding Compounds in 2017, Electronic Components accounts for 51.39% of total downstream consumption of Epoxy Molding Compounds.

Epoxy Molding Compounds can be mainly divided into Normal Epoxy Molding Compound and Green Epoxy Molding Compound which Normal Epoxy Molding Compound captures about 60.45% of Epoxy Molding Compounds market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, future Green Epoxy Molding Compound will become a consumer trend.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Epoxy Molding Compounds consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2017 the revenue of Epoxy Molding Compounds consumption market is 1769.12 million USD, estimated to be 2488.75 million USD in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.16%.

