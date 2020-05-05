Global Epoxy Active Diluent Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Epoxy active diluent is a collection of compound with one or more epoxy groups. Epoxy active diluent reduces the viscosity of the epoxy formulations system, participates in the curing reaction of the epoxy resin while improving the performance of the cured product, and then become the part of cured epoxy resin.

Common diluents include: BGE, AGE, PGE, CGE, DGE, PEGGE, and GGE.

Epoxy active diluent refers to a collection of compound with one or more epoxy groups. It contains monofunctional type, bifunctional type and other. Monofunctional Type is the main product type, with the share of 57.35% in 2016. The bifunctional type accounted for 38.15% at that time.

Epoxy active diluent has wide application in coating, adhesive, electrical and electronic materials and engineering plastic. Coating is the main driving force for the epoxy active diluent industry and it accounted for 50.51% in 2016. Electrical and electronic materials is the second largest application, with the share of 21.18% then.

The epoxy active diluent consumption in 2016 will reach about 305539 MT from about 256304 MT in 2012 with a CARG of 4.49%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Epoxy Active Diluent market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1160 million by 2024, from US$ 1050 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Epoxy Active Diluent business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Epoxy Active Diluent market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Epoxy Active Diluent value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Monofunctional Type

Bifunctional Type

Other

Segmentation by application:

Coating

Adhesive

Electrical and Electronic Materials

Engineering Plastic

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Hexion

Aditya Birla Chemicals

SACHEM

EMS-GRILTECH

Atul Ltd

Air Products

Kukdo

Leuna Harze

Adeka

Arkema

King Industries

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Arnette Polymers

Yuvraj Chemicals

Cardolite

Royce

Emerald Performance Materials

Hengyuan Chemical

Hubei Green Home Chemical

Fujian Zhongke Hongye

Shanghai Resin

Wuxi Guangming

Hubei Phoenix Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Epoxy Active Diluent consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Epoxy Active Diluent market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Epoxy Active Diluent manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Epoxy Active Diluent with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Epoxy Active Diluent submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

