Global Epitaxy Deposition Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Epitaxy Deposition Market” has been added to orbis research database.

Epitaxy is a method used to lay or grow a single crystalline film or layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor substrate or surface. The two methods that used for epitaxial deposition are homoepitaxy and heteroepitaxy. Homoepitaxy deposition is a method of laying a film or layer on a surface or substrate of a similar level of conformation. Heteroepitaxy is a deposition method by which a film or layer is deposited on a substrate of dissimilar composition.

The APAC dominated the epitaxy deposition market and accounted for the largest share of more than 71%. The presence of several semiconductor foundries, such as Samsung and TSMC is driving the market in this region. Furthermore, APAC is the largest consumer of semiconductor devices and contributes more than half of the total revenue of the semiconductor industry.

In 2018, the global Epitaxy Deposition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Tokyo Electron

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

ASM International

Applied Materials

LAM Research

AIXTRON

Canon Anelva Corporation

IQE

Veeco Instruments

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Homoepitaxy Deposition

Heteroepitaxy Deposition

Market segment by Application, split into

IDMs

Memory Manufacturers

Foundries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Epitaxy Deposition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Epitaxy Deposition development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

