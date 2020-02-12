Global Enterprise WAN Market 2019 Technology Development, Applications, Top 10 Players, Business Opportunity and Recent Industry Activity – Forecast till 2023

Global Enterprise WAN Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

An enterprise WAN is a corporate network that connects geographically dispersed users areas that could be anywhere in the world. Enterprise WAN (Wide Area Network) securely and efficiently connects your various national or international sites within a single communications infrastructure. You and your employees can therefore communicate company-wide and access your data and applications anywhere, anytime.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise WAN market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise WAN business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise WAN market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Cisco

HP

Juniper

Huawei

Arista

Dell/EMC

Riverbed

NetScout

Extreme Networks

Velocloud

Viptela

Talari

Flatpipe

AT&T

NTT

This study considers the Enterprise WAN value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

SD-WAN

Traditional WAN

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Enterprise WAN market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Enterprise WAN market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

