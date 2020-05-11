Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Outlook by 2025, Future Scope & Market Statistics.

“The new report on the global Enterprise Video Platforms market provides key insights into the Enterprise Video Platforms market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the Enterprise Video Platforms market. The market report pegs the global Enterprise Video Platforms market at US$ XX million at the end of 2018 and shall keep a good CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2019 – 2025. At the end of the forecast period, the Enterprise Video Platforms market is projected to reach the value of US$ XX million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Enterprise Video Platforms market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

In terms of product type, the global Enterprise Video Platforms market is segmented into the following:

Video Conferencing

Video Content Management

Webcasting

Product X is currently leading in terms of value and volume owing to high demand from across all regions. Product Y is expected to gain traction since new technology and changing customers trends is expected to push the demand for it. Product Y is hence is expected to record the highest growth rate for the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global Enterprise Video Platforms market is segmented as follows:

Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Marketing & Client Engagement

Application X holds the highest share in the global Enterprise Video Platforms market. Application Y is expected to record the highest growth rate and can even surpass the market share of Application X by the end of the forecast period.

By end users, the global Enterprise Video Platforms market is segmented into:

Adobe

Brightcove

Avaya

Vidyo

VBrick Systems

MediaPlatform

Polycom

Cisco

IBM

Microsoft

Kaltura

Ooyala

End user X is the highest share holder in terms of value and volume and End user Y is expected to record a high growth rate for the forecast period based on the data of the changing market trends.

The global Enterprise Video Platforms market report provides a detailed analysis of the regional segmentation. The Enterprise Video Platforms market is segmented into the following regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Region X is a more matured market and is the highest with US$ XX million in value at the end of 2018. Region Y is showcasing high growth rate as the overall income of the population is on the rise and people have a higher amount of disposable income available.

The global Enterprise Video Platforms market includes a detailed SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis as well that provides customers with key insights into what the top companies are working on. Every top player and their respective company profiles are covered in detail including the latest news and updates of acquisitions and mergers. For more details on the Enterprise Video Platforms market, visit our website here.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Video Conferencing

1.4.3 Video Content Management

1.4.4 Webcasting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration

1.5.3 Corporate Communications

1.5.4 Training & Development

1.5.5 Marketing & Client Engagement

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Video Platforms Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Video Platforms Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adobe

12.1.1 Adobe Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 Adobe Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Adobe Recent Development

12.2 Brightcove

12.2.1 Brightcove Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 Brightcove Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Brightcove Recent Development

12.3 Avaya

12.3.1 Avaya Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 Avaya Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.4 Vidyo

12.4.1 Vidyo Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 Vidyo Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Vidyo Recent Development

12.5 VBrick Systems

12.5.1 VBrick Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 VBrick Systems Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 VBrick Systems Recent Development

12.6 MediaPlatform

12.6.1 MediaPlatform Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 MediaPlatform Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 MediaPlatform Recent Development

12.7 Polycom

12.7.1 Polycom Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 Polycom Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Polycom Recent Development

12.8 Cisco

12.8.1 Cisco Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.9 IBM

12.9.1 IBM Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 IBM Recent Development

12.10 Microsoft

12.10.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.11 Kaltura

12.12 Ooyala

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

