Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Outlook by 2025, Future Scope & Market Statistics.

“The new report on the global Enterprise Video Platforms market provides key insights into the Enterprise Video Platforms market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the Enterprise Video Platforms market. The market report pegs the global Enterprise Video Platforms market at US$ XX million at the end of 2018 and shall keep a good CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2019 – 2025. At the end of the forecast period, the Enterprise Video Platforms market is projected to reach the value of US$ XX million.
Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Enterprise Video Platforms market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.
In terms of product type, the global Enterprise Video Platforms market is segmented into the following:
Video Conferencing
Video Content Management
Webcasting
Product X is currently leading in terms of value and volume owing to high demand from across all regions. Product Y is expected to gain traction since new technology and changing customers trends is expected to push the demand for it. Product Y is hence is expected to record the highest growth rate for the forecast period.
In terms of application, the global Enterprise Video Platforms market is segmented as follows:
Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration
Corporate Communications
Training & Development
Marketing & Client Engagement
Application X holds the highest share in the global Enterprise Video Platforms market. Application Y is expected to record the highest growth rate and can even surpass the market share of Application X by the end of the forecast period.
By end users, the global Enterprise Video Platforms market is segmented into:
Adobe
Brightcove
Avaya
Vidyo
VBrick Systems
MediaPlatform
Polycom
Cisco
IBM
Microsoft
Kaltura
Ooyala
End user X is the highest share holder in terms of value and volume and End user Y is expected to record a high growth rate for the forecast period based on the data of the changing market trends.
The global Enterprise Video Platforms market report provides a detailed analysis of the regional segmentation. The Enterprise Video Platforms market is segmented into the following regions:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Region X is a more matured market and is the highest with US$ XX million in value at the end of 2018. Region Y is showcasing high growth rate as the overall income of the population is on the rise and people have a higher amount of disposable income available.
The global Enterprise Video Platforms market includes a detailed SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis as well that provides customers with key insights into what the top companies are working on. Every top player and their respective company profiles are covered in detail including the latest news and updates of acquisitions and mergers. For more details on the Enterprise Video Platforms market, visit our website here.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Video Conferencing
1.4.3 Video Content Management
1.4.4 Webcasting
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration
1.5.3 Corporate Communications
1.5.4 Training & Development
1.5.5 Marketing & Client Engagement
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Video Platforms Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Video Platforms Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Adobe
12.1.1 Adobe Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction
12.1.4 Adobe Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Adobe Recent Development
12.2 Brightcove
12.2.1 Brightcove Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction
12.2.4 Brightcove Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Brightcove Recent Development
12.3 Avaya
12.3.1 Avaya Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction
12.3.4 Avaya Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Avaya Recent Development
12.4 Vidyo
12.4.1 Vidyo Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction
12.4.4 Vidyo Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Vidyo Recent Development
12.5 VBrick Systems
12.5.1 VBrick Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction
12.5.4 VBrick Systems Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 VBrick Systems Recent Development
12.6 MediaPlatform
12.6.1 MediaPlatform Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction
12.6.4 MediaPlatform Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 MediaPlatform Recent Development
12.7 Polycom
12.7.1 Polycom Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction
12.7.4 Polycom Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Polycom Recent Development
12.8 Cisco
12.8.1 Cisco Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.9 IBM
12.9.1 IBM Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction
12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 IBM Recent Development
12.10 Microsoft
12.10.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction
12.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.11 Kaltura
12.12 Ooyala
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
