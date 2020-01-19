Global Enterprise Video Market Trending Research 2019 – Cisco Systems, Polycom, Huawei, ZTE, Brightcove, Vbrick, IBM Cloud Video

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Enterprise Video Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Enterprise Video Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of Enterprise Video market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Enterprise Video industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.



Get Free Sample PDF for Professional Insights: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2226724

Overview of Enterprise Video Market:

We defines an enterprise video platform as a complete end-to-end solution that enables enterprises to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect and publish both live and on-demand video for internal use, as well as end-to-end platforms that fully-managed video webcasting service offerings, lecture capture solutions used by educational institutions, or solutions employed by the media and entertainment industry. By definition, we do not include the use of video by marketing departments for B2C communications.

From a competitive perspective, enterprise video is a dynamic and crowded market. Several vendors look at this market from different angles. There are traditional webcasting companies such as Sonic Foundry, VBrick, and Qumu. Video conferencing vendors, like Cisco and Polycom; online video platforms providers, such as Brightcove and Kaltura, have all entered the enterprise video market with their own solutions. The 2017 enterprise video market was led by Cisco Systems, followed closely by Polycom. Other key participants included Huawei, ZTE, Brightcove, Ooyala, Haivision, Kaltura, Avaya and ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions), among others.

From a customer perspective, laying out an enterprise-wide video strategy has significant benefits in terms of time, cost savings, and choosing the right enterprise video solution. Security, scalability, and ease of use drive widespread adoption. Vendors must focus on these elements to win market shares. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market for enterprise video solutions globally. The United States is the single largest country market. Over the next years, North America and Europe market will lead the way, followed closely by the Japan and China markets.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Video market size was 3680 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Video status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Video development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Polycom

Huawei

ZTE

Brightcove

Ooyala

Haivision

Kaltura

Avaya

ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

Vbrick

IBM Cloud Video

Sonic Foundry

Arkena

Kollective

Qumu

Wistia

Vidyo

Agile Content

Vidizmo

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Video Platform

Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint



Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2226724

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Government

Education

Media & Entertainment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Video status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Video development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com