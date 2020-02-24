Global Enterprise Software Market Analysis, Size, Share, Potential, Growth and Forecast by 2024

The latest report on the global enterprise software market provides a detailed study on the enterprise software market in terms of the value and volume of the market. The report provides the customer with key insights into the enterprise software industry through in-depth market analysis such as the market size, market share, the drivers, challenges, and latest market trends affecting the market’s growth. The report further includes the growth rate of the enterprise software market in CAGR as well as the growth rates of the various segments.

The global enterprise software market has reported a significant growth in recent years and is anticipated to exceed US$ 575 Billion by 2024. Enterprise software is used by organizations of all sizes – small, medium, and large – in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, public sector, banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom, transportation, energy and utilities, and distribution. With increasing global competition and rising awareness regarding enterprises software across the globe, the worldwide enterprise software market is poised to scale newer acmes. Moreover, introduction of novel software services, technology innovation and advancement, rising number of enterprises in the world and entry of new industry players, are all set to further boost the market growth.

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Segment

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) are the leading application segments of the enterprise software market.

Business intelligence is the third largest segment for enterprise software being followed by Supply Chain Management (SCM) applications.

Web Conferencing Collaboration/Social Software Suites captured least share of the enterprise software market.

Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast – By Industry Verticals

Banking & Securities, Communications, Media & Services, and Manufacturing & Natural Resources are the top three industry verticals for enterprise software market.

The spending on software by healthcare industry was close to US$ 15 Billion in 2017.

Insurance and Retail industries are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the enterprise software market.

The spending on software by transportation industry is expected to exceed US$ 30 Billion by 2024.

