Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Enterprise social networking focuses on the use of online social networks or social relations among people who share business interests and/or activities. Enterprise social networking is often a facility of enterprise social software (regarded as a primary component of Enterprise 2.0), which is essentially social software used in “enterprise” (business/commercial) contexts. It encompasses modifications to corporate intranets (referred to as social intranets) and other classic software platforms used by large companies to organize their communication, collaboration and other aspects of their intranets. Enterprise social networking is also generally thought to include the use of a standard external social networking service to generate visibility for an enterprise.

Since the cost of implementing enterprise social networks is high, such type of system can come across a financial burden to small and medium enterprises. In order to implement such type of platforms in organizations, expansion of IT infrastructure and training of employees is required. In addition, such type of platforms need other business technologies to integrate. This can enable the organizations to use the facilities of these platforms for business purposes, and to improve their communication with their customers. Small and medium sized companies may not be interested to invest in such type of social networking platforms, as the cost of such platforms is high. The high subscription cost of these platforms is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the enterprise social networks and online communities market during the period of assessment.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Google, Inc.

Lithium Technologies Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce

VMware

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

Vanilla Forums

Zimbra

Axero Solutions

Igloo Software

Zoho Corporation

Aurea Software Inc.

SocialText Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-demand

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

IT

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Media

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

