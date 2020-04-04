Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market” has been added to orbis research database.

ERP refers to enterprise application software that helps integrate various business functions such as production, marketing, HR, and sales. It facilitates the flow of information between various processes in an organisation.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the most productive markets in terms of growth.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

SAP

IBM

QAD Inc

Yonyou

Microsoft

Inspur

Neusoft

800App

YGSoft

Aisino

Netsuite

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inventory Management

Financial Management

Project Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

BFSI

Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

