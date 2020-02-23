Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2025 by Key Players

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market to reach USD 63.89 billion by 2025. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market valued approximately USD 22.01 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.57% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major factors predicted to augment the markets are increasing business associations, acquisitions & partnerships, compliance mandates & government regulations, escalating usage of data, rising espousal of these solutions by various firms, growing no. of industries that need to avoid non-compliance with the government and corporate regulations. Governance, Risk & Compliance, or GRC for short, refers to a company’s coordinated strategy for handling the broad issues of corporate governance, enterprise risk management (ERM) and corporate compliance with regard to regulatory requirements.

The regional analysis of Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Services

Solutions

By Software:

Compliance Management

Audit Management

Policy Management

Risk Management

Incident Management

By Services:

Consulting

Support

Integration

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), SAP SE, Maclear, Thomson Reuters, Dell EMC, Wolters Kluwer, IBM Corporation, MetricStream Inc., Bwise, SAS Institute, Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

