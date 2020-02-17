Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market 2019 By Types, Consumption, Demands, Key Players, Competition, Growth Factor and Forecast 2023

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance is a discipline that aims to synchronize information and activity across governance.
Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance can function more effectively, realize the effective information sharing and reporting activities more effectively and to avoid waste of overlap.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance will register a 12.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 48100 million by 2023, from US$ 23900 million in 2017.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
SAP
Thomson Reuters
Wolters Kluwer
MetricStream
Bwise
This study considers the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Audit Management
Compliance Management
Policy Management
Incident Management
Segmentation by Application:
BFSI
Construction & Engineering
Energy & Utilities
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail & Consumer Goods
Telecom & IT
Transportation & Logistics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance by Players
4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 SAP
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Offered
11.1.3 SAP Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 SAP News
11.2 Thomson Reuters
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Offered
11.2.3 Thomson Reuters Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Thomson Reuters News
11.3 Wolters Kluwer
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Offered
11.3.3 Wolters Kluwer Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Wolters Kluwer News
11.4 MetricStream
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Offered
11.4.3 MetricStream Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 MetricStream News
11.5 Bwise
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Offered
11.5.3 Bwise Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Bwise News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
