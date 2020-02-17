Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market 2019 By Types, Consumption, Demands, Key Players, Competition, Growth Factor and Forecast 2023

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance is a discipline that aims to synchronize information and activity across governance.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance can function more effectively, realize the effective information sharing and reporting activities more effectively and to avoid waste of overlap.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance will register a 12.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 48100 million by 2023, from US$ 23900 million in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

SAP

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

MetricStream

Bwise

This study considers the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Audit Management

Compliance Management

Policy Management

Incident Management

Segmentation by Application:

BFSI

Construction & Engineering

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance by Players

4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SAP

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Offered

11.1.3 SAP Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SAP News

11.2 Thomson Reuters

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Offered

11.2.3 Thomson Reuters Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Thomson Reuters News

11.3 Wolters Kluwer

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Offered

11.3.3 Wolters Kluwer Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Wolters Kluwer News

11.4 MetricStream

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Offered

11.4.3 MetricStream Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 MetricStream News

11.5 Bwise

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Offered

11.5.3 Bwise Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Bwise News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

