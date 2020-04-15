Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2018 to 2023

Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market 2018-2023
Enterprise/business firewall hardware is referred to a network security device that controls the flow of unauthorized traffic. A hardware firewall uses packet filtering to examine the header of a packet to determine its source and destination. Business firewall hardware is an innovative technology equipped with numerous functions to protect the enterprise system from various threats such as data theft.
Major driver in global enterprise firewall hardware market is significant adoption of firewall solutions by the small and medium enterprises. After the recent WannaCry ransomware events, small businesses have realized the potential harm and legal consequences of an attack. Thus, such incidents pushed the small and medium businesses to adopt advanced network security technologies to prevent loss of data, breach of security and privacy, which is likely to provide boost to the enterprise firewall hardware market growth.
Further, the report states that one challenge in global Enterprise firewall hardware market is maintenance, as they are difficult to update and configure correctly.
According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Firewall Hardware market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Firewall Hardware business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Firewall Hardware market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Enterprise Firewall Hardware value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
On-Site Firewall Hardware
Cloud Based Firewall Hardware
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cisco Systems
Fortinet
Juniper Networks
Palo Alto Networks
HP
Huawei Technologies
WatchGuard Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Enterprise Firewall Hardware market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Enterprise Firewall Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Enterprise Firewall Hardware players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Enterprise Firewall Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Enterprise Firewall Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware by Players
Chapter Four: Enterprise Firewall Hardware by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
