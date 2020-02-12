Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market Growth Factors and Global Leading Players are Accellion, Acronis, BlackBerry, CTERA Networks, Citrix Systems, CodeLathe, Dropbox

The global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market accounted for USD 2.81 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players:

The renowned players in the market are Accellion, Acronis, BlackBerry, CTERA Networks, Citrix Systems, CodeLathe, Dropbox, Egnyte, Google, HighQ, IBM, Inspire-Tech Pte Ltd, Intralinks, Microsoft, MyWorkDrive By Wanpath LLC, Nextcloud GmbH, Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd, OpenText, Qnext Corp., SkySync, SugarSync, Syncplicity By Axway, Thru Inc., VMware, XMedius Solutions and ownCloud among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing digital workplace resulting in skilled and mobile workforce.

Rising collaborations between employees and enterprises.

Safety and security concern of organizational data.

High cost of implementation and EFSS solutions.

Competitive Analysis:

The enterprise file synchronization and sharing is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of enterprise file synchronization and sharing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

Table of Contents



1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Key points mentioned in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

To gain detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Scope of the report

The report shields the development activities in the Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in the market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

Market Definition- Enterprise file synchronization and sharing or EFSS is referred to a software service that enables every one of the associations to safely synchronize and share archives, documents, photographs, and recordings from numerous gadgets with their individual representatives, accomplices and outside clients.

