Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Growth, Trends, Demands, Future Scope & Applications

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely "Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size,Status and Forecast 2019-2025" which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer's Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The process of sending mobile messages is from an application to a mobile user. A2P SMS messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS. Businesses can use it in several technical modes to communicate with consumers, authenticate users of online services, or deliver time-sensitive alerts. In all the cases, communication is initiated from a business application, and not an individuals mobile phone, as is the case with P2P SMS.

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China, India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

There are major five kinds of Enterprise A2P SMS in this report, liquid silicone CRM, promotions, pushed content, Interactive and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of Enterprise A2P SMS is 31.18%, 27.82%, 14.93%, 14.39% and 11.69% in 2016.

Enterprise A2P SMS are currently used across major industry verticals including BFSI, entertainment, tourism, retail, marketing, healthcare, media and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of Enterprise A2P SMS is 31.05%, 17.43%, 12.23%, 9.82%, 8.82%, 8.34%, 6.46% and 5.85% in 2016.

In 2018, the global Enterprise A2P SMS market size was 61500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 84900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise A2P SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise A2P SMS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

