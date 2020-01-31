Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Market Shares, Trends, Outlook, Application, Future Scope & Market Statistics by 2025

The Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas).
This report presents the worldwide Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Trelleborg AG
Kevta Fire Systems Inc.
3M Company
Orcus Fire & Risk Inc
Gielle SRL
Tyco International Ltd
Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Breakdown Data by Type
FPSO and FLNG
Offshore Rigs
Fixed Platforms
Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Breakdown Data by Application
Active Systems
Passive Systems
Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 FPSO and FLNG
1.4.3 Offshore Rigs
1.4.4 Fixed Platforms
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Active Systems
1.5.3 Passive Systems
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production 2013-2025
2.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Market
2.4 Key Trends for Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production
4.2.2 United States Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production
4.3.2 Europe Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production
4.4.2 China Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production
4.5.2 Japan Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production by Type
6.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Type
6.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Trelleborg AG
8.1.1 Trelleborg AG Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Trelleborg AG Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.1.4 Trelleborg AG Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Product Description
8.1.5 Trelleborg AG Recent Development
8.2 Kevta Fire Systems Inc.
8.2.1 Kevta Fire Systems Inc. Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Kevta Fire Systems Inc. Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.2.4 Kevta Fire Systems Inc. Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Product Description
8.2.5 Kevta Fire Systems Inc. Recent Development
8.3 3M Company
8.3.1 3M Company Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 3M Company Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.3.4 3M Company Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Product Description
8.3.5 3M Company Recent Development
8.4 Orcus Fire & Risk Inc
8.4.1 Orcus Fire & Risk Inc Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 Orcus Fire & Risk Inc Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.4.4 Orcus Fire & Risk Inc Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Product Description
8.4.5 Orcus Fire & Risk Inc Recent Development
8.5 Gielle SRL
8.5.1 Gielle SRL Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 Gielle SRL Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.5.4 Gielle SRL Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Product Description
8.5.5 Gielle SRL Recent Development
8.6 Tyco International Ltd
8.6.1 Tyco International Ltd Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 Tyco International Ltd Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.6.4 Tyco International Ltd Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Product Description
8.6.5 Tyco International Ltd Recent Development
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Sales Channels
11.2.2 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Distributors
11.3 Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Customers
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
13 Key Findings in the Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Study
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
