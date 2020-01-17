Global Engineering Liability Insurance Market Overview of 2019: Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Group, AXA, Travelers

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Engineering Liability Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

In 2018, the global Engineering Liability Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Engineering Liability Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Liability Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Chubb (ACE)

AIG

Hiscox

Allianz

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

AXA

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Marsh & McLennan

Liberty Mutual

Medical Protective

Aviva

Zurich

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Mapfre

Old Republic Insurance Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

D&O Insurance

E&O Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Coverage: Up to $1 Million

Coverage: $1 Million to $5 Million

Coverage: $5 Million to $20 Million

Coverage: Over $20 Million

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Engineering Liability Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Engineering Liability Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

