Global Engineering Consultation Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The engineering consulting market refers to the place where the engineering consulting unit and its clients conduct consulting product handover, and is the carrier of engineering consulting service transactions.
In 2018, the global Engineering Consultation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Engineering Consultation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Consultation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Jacobs
URS
SNC Lavalin
WorleyParsons
AECOM
CH2M HILL
Black & Veatch
Arcadis
Fugro
Tetra Tech
Parsons Brinckerhoff
Stantec
WSP-Genivar
HDR
Mott MacDonald
Sinclair Knight Merz
Golder
MWH Global
Amec E&I
Ramboll
Cardno
CDM Smith
Sweco
ERM
Aurecon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Environment & Nuclear
Water Treatment & Desalination
Transportation
Energy & Industrial
Semiconductors
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Private
State/Muni
National Govt
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Engineering Consultation Manufacturers
Engineering Consultation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Engineering Consultation Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Engineering Consultation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Environment & Nuclear
1.4.3 Water Treatment & Desalination
1.4.4 Transportation
1.4.5 Energy & Industrial
1.4.6 Semiconductors
1.4.7 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Engineering Consultation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Private
1.5.3 State/Muni
1.5.4 National Govt
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Engineering Consultation Market Size
2.2 Engineering Consultation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Engineering Consultation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Engineering Consultation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Jacobs
12.1.1 Jacobs Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Engineering Consultation Introduction
12.1.4 Jacobs Revenue in Engineering Consultation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Jacobs Recent Development
12.2 URS
12.2.1 URS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Engineering Consultation Introduction
12.2.4 URS Revenue in Engineering Consultation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 URS Recent Development
12.3 SNC Lavalin
12.3.1 SNC Lavalin Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Engineering Consultation Introduction
12.3.4 SNC Lavalin Revenue in Engineering Consultation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SNC Lavalin Recent Development
12.4 WorleyParsons
12.4.1 WorleyParsons Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Engineering Consultation Introduction
12.4.4 WorleyParsons Revenue in Engineering Consultation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 WorleyParsons Recent Development
12.5 AECOM
12.5.1 AECOM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Engineering Consultation Introduction
12.5.4 AECOM Revenue in Engineering Consultation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 AECOM Recent Development
12.6 CH2M HILL
12.6.1 CH2M HILL Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Engineering Consultation Introduction
12.6.4 CH2M HILL Revenue in Engineering Consultation Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 CH2M HILL Recent Development
12.7 Black & Veatch
12.7.1 Black & Veatch Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Engineering Consultation Introduction
12.7.4 Black & Veatch Revenue in Engineering Consultation Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Black & Veatch Recent Development
12.8 Arcadis
12.8.1 Arcadis Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Engineering Consultation Introduction
12.8.4 Arcadis Revenue in Engineering Consultation Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Arcadis Recent Development
12.9 Fugro
12.9.1 Fugro Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Engineering Consultation Introduction
12.9.4 Fugro Revenue in Engineering Consultation Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Fugro Recent Development
12.10 Tetra Tech
12.10.1 Tetra Tech Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Engineering Consultation Introduction
12.10.4 Tetra Tech Revenue in Engineering Consultation Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Tetra Tech Recent Development
