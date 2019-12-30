Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Size Is 262.35 Million Sqm In 2018

Engineered Wooden Flooring is composed of two of more layers of wood in the form of a plank. Engineered wooded flooring is comprised of two parts: core wood layers and a top hardware layer known as the lamella. The core layers are made up of 3-12 HDF, softwood or plywood sheets which are bonded together at 90 degree angles to form a sandwich base. The top layer is the wood that is visible when the flooring is installed and is adhered to the core. The lamella might be oak, walnut, maple or an alternative hardwood species that provides the aesthetic appeal.

In the past five years, the Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Industry shows steady growth, driven by real estate property in China and the substitution of engineered wooded flooring to solid flooring in USA. Global market size grew from 215.52 million sqm in 2013 to 262.35 million sqm in 2018. By 2024, the market size is expected to reach 319.56 million sqm, with the CAGR of 3.34% from 2019 to 2024.

Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Industry is fragmented geographically, with leading brand in each region. In US, leading brands are Armstrong, Shaw, Mannington and Mohawk, while in Europe, mergers and acquisitions formed several big players, such as Bauwerk, and Kahrs. In China, market leaders are Shenxiang and Jinqiao.

Europe accounts for 21.58% of global demand in terms of volume in 2017. China is the largest production region, nearly half supplying the global market. However, as labor cost rises quickly, production base is transferring to other developing countries. The same thing happens in Europe, where manufacturing plants moving to east Europe countries.

Global market shows significant growth in the last five years, flooring market has witnessed continuously higher sales of engineered wooden flooring than solid wood flooring, which is expected to drive the global market in the next 5 years.

