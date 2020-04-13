Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe. The ETRM system also entails comprehensive risk management strategies and policies, event and trade identification, and scheduling and settlement execution. It provides consulting services for market monitoring, price transparency, and regulatory compliance. ETRM systems can be implemented to manage the entire value chain of the energy business. These systems are installed to understand the real risks involved in the value chain and provide the best options to overcome these risks. Major global firms engaged in the energy business adopt ETRM solutions widely to maximize profitability and manage the risks in the best possible manner. Oil & gas, coal, power, and biofuel industries are the prominent energy sectors that require energy trading and risk management services.

In the last several years, global market of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.32%.

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is widely used in power, natural gas, oil & products and other field. The most proportion of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is power industry.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

Market competition is intense. OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2017, the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market size was 1260 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1680 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

OpenLink

FIS

Sapient

Accenture

Trayport

Allegro

ABB

Triple Point

SAP

Amphora

Eka Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Power

Natural Gas

Oil & Products

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Manufacturers

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

