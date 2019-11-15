Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1483.9 million by 2024, from US$ 1281.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on the key global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OpenLink

Amphora

FIS

Accenture

Trayport

Sapient

Triple Point

Allegro

SAP

ABB

Eka Software

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power

Natural Gas

Natural Gas Liquids

Coal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power

Natural Gas

Oil & Products

Other

