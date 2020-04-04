The Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market accounted for USD 2.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

Energy recovery ventilator is the process of energy recovery and is considered to be the important component in an HVAC system as for the improvement in the indoor air quality. It fits in the cold climate atmosphere, in homes where there is no abundance season moisture in the warmth and additionally for homes situated in warmer climates where the outside humidity level is high.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Rising importance of indoor air quality and its benefit

Numerous innovations in energy recovery ventilator and product differentiation

Growth of Green Buildings

Increase in the Need for Energy Consumption reduction

High installation and in maintenance costs

Lack of awareness

Key Market Competitors: Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

Few of the major competitors are FUJITSU GENERAL, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics, Munters, HEATEX AB, Johnson Controls, Daikin, Greenheck Fan Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, Ostberg Group¸ Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd., Airxchange, Paschal Heat, Air & Geothermal, Reznor Manufacturing Company, Ruskin Rooftop Systems, Renewaire, Zehnder America, Lennox International and Loren Cook Company among others.

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market report also delivers list of the leading competitors and provides the insights about strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. With transparent market research studies, an absolute and qualitative report has been offered to the client. This market report also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, and contact information of manufacturer, and market shares for company. Report takes into account key market dynamics of sector. DBMR team has an excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this Energy Recovery Ventilator Market report world-class.

Market Segmentation: Energy Recovery Ventilator Market

On the basis of technology type, the global energy recovery ventilator market is segmented into heat pipe heat exchanger, run-around coil, plate heat exchanger, rotary heat exchanger and others.

On the basis of application, the global energy recovery ventilator market is segmented into residential, industrial, commercial and others.

On the basis of geography, the global energy recovery ventilator market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Company Analysis:

The global energy recovery ventilator market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

