Global Energy Harvesting Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

Energy Harvesting is a procedure where unused and naturally formed energy is utilized to produce energy using various advanced technologies.

For industry structure analysis, the Energy Harvesting industry is relatively low concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five players account for about 46% of the revenue market.

In the past five years from 2013 to 2017, global Energy Harvesting revenue market scale was from 279.17 million US dollars to $ 442.77 million with an average growth rate of 12.22%. At Present, the Energy Harvesting market mainly concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Among them, North America is the largest consumption region with a market share of 36.12% in terms of revenue in 2017.

The global Energy Harvesting market is valued at 500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Energy Harvesting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Energy Harvesting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Cypress Semiconductor

Wurth Electronics

Analog Devices

Microchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

Fujitsu

Enocean

Silicon Labs

Laird Thermal Systems

Cymbet

Mide Technology

Alta Devices

Segment by Type

Photovoltaic

Thermoelectric

Piezo

Electrodynamic

Segment by Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Building & Home

WSN

Security

Others

