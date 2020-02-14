Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market: Overview

This report on the global energy efficient lighting technology market provides analysis for the period 20082025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data from 2008 to 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the global energy efficient lighting technology market growth during the said period. Global and regional trends that are playing a major role in driving the global energy efficient lighting technology market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) and volume estimates (in Million units), across different geographies.

The report also includes industrial evolution in the energy efficient lighting technology market. Porters Five Forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in energy efficient lighting technology market is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies key stake holders in the energy efficient lighting technology market is also covered in the report. Furthermore, policies and regulations aiding the energy efficient lighting technology market are also covered in the report.

The report also covers market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study. Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments attractiveness in the market on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market: Segmentation

The energy efficient lighting technology market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, correlated color temperature and geography. Based on product type, the market has been further classified into incandescent lamp, light emitting diode, arc lamp and gas discharge lamps. Halogen lamp is a sub segment of incandescent lamp. Arc lamp is further segmented into xenon arc lamp, mercury xenon arc lamp, ultra high performance lamp and metal halide lamp. Similarly, gas discharge lamps can be further segmented into compact fluorescent lamp, linear fluorescent lamp, neon lamp, mercury vapor lamp, sodium vapor lamp, and electrode less lamp.

By application, the energy efficient lighting technology market is classified into commercial, residential, and government. On the basis of correlated color temperature, the energy efficient lighting technology market is classified into 2700K-3000K, 3500K 4000K, 4000K- 5000K, 5000K-6500K, and More Than 6500K. Geographically, the report classifies the global energy efficient lighting technology market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. The regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global energy efficient lighting technology market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market positioning, product offerings and R&D focus are attributed to companys capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to companys potential to grow.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The major players profiled in the global energy efficient lighting technology market include Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bridgelux, Inc., Cree, Inc., Digital Lumens, Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Co., LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd., LED Roadway Lighting Ltd., Nichia Corporation, OSRAM Licht Group, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation, and Zumtobel Group AG.

The global energy efficient lighting technology market is segmented as below:

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Product Type

– Incandescent Lamp

– Halogen Lamps

– Light Emitting Diode

– Arc Lamp

– Xenon Arc Lamp

– Mercury Xenon Arc Lamp

– Ultra High Performance Lamps

– Metal Halide Lamp

– Gas Discharge Lamps

– Compact Fluorescent Lamp

– Linear Fluorescent Lamps

– Neon Lamp

– Mercury Vapor Lamp

– Sodium Vapor Lamp

– Electrode less Lamp

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Application

– Commercial

– Residential

– Government

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, by correlated color temperature

– 2700K-3000K

– 3500K 4000K

– 4000K- 5000K

– 5000K-6500K

– More Than 6500K

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Geography

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– Italy

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of APAC

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

