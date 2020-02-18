Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Prized $35.39 Bn by 2025 | A report by SGG, AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, SCHOTT AG, Şişecam Group and others

Energy efficient glazing is the term used to describe single, double and triple coating which are used in windows or doors to prevent heat escaping. This makes windows highly thermally insulated hence improving energy efficiency of homes and other places.
Energy efficient windows reduce energy consumption which regulates the indoor temperature. These windows have a big market in the emerging economies of India, China, Brazil and Mexico. More than 25% of the average home bills go higher because of inefficient windows, skylights, and glazed doors which mean quarter of the money paid to the energy company each month is wasted. Energy cost is cut by 15% by installing energy efficient glass.
Market Analysis:
The Global Energy Efficient Glass Market is expected to reach USD 35.39 billion by 2025, from USD 23.59 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Competitors:
- SGG
- AGC Inc.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd
- SCHOTT AG
- Şişecam Group
- GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES
- Vitro
- Morley Glass & Glass Ltd.
- KAPHS S.A
- sedak GmbH & Co. KG
- Metro Performance Glass
- CSG Holding Co., Ltd.
- Taiwan Glass Ind Corp.
- Abrisa Technologies
- Bendheim
- Central Glass Co., Ltd.
- GSC GLASS LTD
- Arnold Glass
- Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd
- DuPont
- Corning Incorporated
- Glass Apps
- PPG Industries Inc
- Raven Window
- Protronics Ltd.
- Smartglass International Limited and others.
Market Drivers & Restraint:
- Growing Prominence of Green Buildings
- Increasing concern of carbon emission
- High demand from construction and transportation industry
- Lack of raw material
- Promotion of recycling through various campaign
Segmentation:
Coating
- Hard Coat
- Soft Coat
Glass
- Triple Glass
- Double Glass
- Single Glass
End-Use Industry
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Solar Panel
- Others
Competitive Analysis:
The global energy efficient glass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In March, 2018, Western windows launched its two new products hinged door and hopper windows featuring low U-values, Cardinal IG glass, and exemplary performance rating.The report includes market shares of energy efficient glass market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
