Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Prized $35.39 Bn by 2025 | A report by SGG, AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, SCHOTT AG, Şişecam Group and others

Energy efficient glazing is the term used to describe single, double and triple coating which are used in windows or doors to prevent heat escaping. This makes windows highly thermally insulated hence improving energy efficiency of homes and other places.

Energy efficient windows reduce energy consumption which regulates the indoor temperature. These windows have a big market in the emerging economies of India, China, Brazil and Mexico. More than 25% of the average home bills go higher because of inefficient windows, skylights, and glazed doors which mean quarter of the money paid to the energy company each month is wasted. Energy cost is cut by 15% by installing energy efficient glass.

Market Analysis:

The Global Energy Efficient Glass Market is expected to reach USD 35.39 billion by 2025, from USD 23.59 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Competitors:

Market Drivers & Restraint:

Growing Prominence of Green Buildings

Increasing concern of carbon emission

High demand from construction and transportation industry

Lack of raw material

Promotion of recycling through various campaign

Segmentation:

Coating

Hard Coat

Soft Coat

Glass

Triple Glass

Double Glass

Single Glass

End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panel

Others

Competitive Analysis:

The global energy efficient glass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In March, 2018, Western windows launched its two new products hinged door and hopper windows featuring low U-values, Cardinal IG glass, and exemplary performance rating.The report includes market shares of energy efficient glass market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

