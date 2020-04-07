Global Endpoint Security Management Market Sizing and Forecasts to 2024

Reportocean.com “Global Endpoint Security Management Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Endpoint Security Management Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21973

The global endpoint security management market is expected to grow from USD 5,446.78 million 2017 to USD 18,204.66 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.81%.

“The increasing need to protect endpointsis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of endpoint security management market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are the increasing need to protect endpoints, comprehensive, easy-to-manage, multi-layer endpoint protection, and centralized endpoint security management. However, some factors such as and lack of security awareness training program may hinder the market growth. The global endpoint security management market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as ease deployment of new security capabilities, and increase in adoption of security as a service. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to lack of awareness, and increasing complexity of endpoints and evolving threats. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global endpoint security management market market.”Banking, Financial Services & Insurance: The highest growing industry for the global endpoint security management market”

On the basis of industry, the global endpoint security management market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. Among all these industry, the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance has captured the maximum market share while the Healthcare & Life Sciences has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global endpoint security management market”

On the basis of geography, the global endpoint security management market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Americas is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Avast Software s.r.o.: The potential growing player for the global endpoint security management market”

The key players profiled in the global endpoint security management market are Avast Software s.r.o., BeyondTrust Software, Inc., BitDefender LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cylance, Inc., ESET LLC, F-Secure Oyj, Forcepoint LLC, Kaspersky Lab, Inc., McAfee LLC, Panda Security, S.L., Sophos, Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., and Webroot, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global endpoint security management market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global endpoint security management market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global endpoint security management market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global endpoint security management market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global endpoint security management market.

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21973

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. The increasing need to protect endpoints

4.4.1.2. Comprehensive, easy-to-manage, multi-layer endpoint protection

4.4.1.3. Centralized endpoint security management

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Lack of security awareness training program

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Ease deployment of new security capabilities

4.4.3.2. Increase in adoption of Security as a Service

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Lack of Awareness

4.4.4.2. Increasing complexity of endpoints and evolving threats

5. Global Endpoint Security Management Market, by Industry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Aerospace & Defense

5.3. Automotive & Transportation

5.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

5.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

5.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

5.7. Education

5.8. Energy & Utilities

5.9. Government & Public Sector

5.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.11. Information Technology

5.12. Manufacturing

5.13. Media & Entertainment

5.14. Telecommunication

5.15. Travel & Hospitality

6. Global Endpoint Security Management Market, by Geography

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Americas Endpoint Security Management Market

6.2.1. Americas Endpoint Security Management Market, by Country

6.2.1.1. United States

6.2.1.2. Brazil

6.2.1.3. Canada

6.2.1.4. Mexico

6.2.1.5. Argentina

6.2.2. Americas Endpoint Security Management Market, by Industry

6.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa Endpoint Security Management Market

6.3.1. Europe, Middle East & Africa Endpoint Security Management Market, by Country

6.3.1.1. United Kingdom

6.3.1.2. Germany

6.3.1.3. France

6.3.1.4. Saudi Arabia

6.3.1.5. United Arab Emirates

6.3.1.6. Italy

6.3.1.7. Russia

6.3.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa Endpoint Security Management Market, by Industry

6.4. Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Management Market

6.4.1. Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Management Market, by Country

6.4.1.1. China

6.4.1.2. Japan

6.4.1.3. India

6.4.1.4. Australia

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Management Market, by Industry

7. 360iResearch Competitive Strategic Window

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Leverage Zone

7.1.2. Vantage Zone

7.1.3. Speculative Zone

7.1.4. Bottleneck Zone

8. 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 360iResearch Scores

8.2.1. Forefront

8.2.2. Pathfinders

8.2.3. Niche

8.2.4. Vital

8.3. Business Strategy

8.4. Product Satisfaction

9. Competitive News Feed Analysis

10. Company Usability Profiles

10.1. Avast Software s.r.o.

10.2. BeyondTrust Software, Inc.

10.3. BitDefender LLC

10.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.5. Cylance, Inc.

10.6. ESET LLC

10.7. F-Secure Oyj

10.8. Forcepoint LLC

10.9. Kaspersky Lab, Inc.

10.10. McAfee LLC

10.11. Panda Security, S.L.

10.12. Sophos, Ltd.

10.13. Symantec Corporation

10.14. Trend Micro, Inc.

10.15. Webroot, Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1. Top Reports

11.2. Author Details

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21973

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]