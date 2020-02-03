Global Endpoint Security Management Market 2023: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Avast, Cisco AMP for Endpoints, Forcepoint, Kaspersky, McAfee and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Endpoint Security Management Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

the global endpoint security management market to grow from USD 4604.65 million in 2016 to USD 14935.63 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.31%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

The major forces driving the growth of the endpoint security management market include the growing need for it security in data protection and need of managing endpoint from a single console. Moreover, evolving advanced cyber threats and attacks and regulatory compliance are also some of the factors that are driving the market growth. However, endpoint computing environment complexity, and complexity in managing multilayered security may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the complexity in managing multilayered security.

The possible challenges for the market growth are rapid rise of mobility and changing endpoint devices and increasing adoption of smac technology. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation. Based on industry, the global endpoint security management market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global endpoint security management market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The report features a competitive scenario of the endpoint security management market and provides inclusive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key products profiled in the study are Avast for Business, Cisco AMP for Endpoints, Forcepoint Endpoint, Kaspersky Endpoint Security, McAfee Endpoint Protection, POWERBROKER ENDPOINT PROTECTION PLATFORM, Panda Endpoint Security, Sophos Endpoint Protection, Symantec Endpoint Security, and Trend Micro Endpoint Security.



Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of endpoint security management market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the endpoint security management market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of endpoint security management market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.



Reasons to Buy:

The endpoint security management market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global endpoint security management market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

> Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the endpoint security management market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

> Evaluate the key vendors in the endpoint security management market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

> Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the endpoint security management market.



Table of Content:

1. Preface

2. Research & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

5. Global Endpoint Security Management Market, by Industry

6. Global Endpoint Security Management Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Product Usability Profiles

9. Appendix

