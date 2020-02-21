The report “Global Endometrial Cancer Treatment Market Insights, Development, Opportunities”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Endometrial cancer or uterine cancer is one of the most common gynecological cancers and 2.8% of women are diagnosed with the endometrial cancer at some point in their lives. According to National Cancer Institute statistics, in 2015 endometrial cancer contributed to 1.8% of all cancers and 3.6% of all new cancer cases were diagnosed as endometrial cancer. Early detection of endometrial cancer helps in the selection of proper treatment options. Endometrial cancers are typically diagnosed as type I and type II tumors and majority of the patients diagnosed with endometrial cancer represent early-stage cancers. According to Yale University School of Medicine, U.S., in 2014, type I tumors constitute 80% of all cases of endometrial cancers diagnosed in the U.S. Endometrial cancer can be treated by one or combination of chemotherapy, radiation therapy and hormone therapy. Most of the physicians recommend combination treatments as chemotherapy alone has traditionally been deem ineffective. Adjuvant radiation therapy is preferred in patients who have diagnosed with sage I or II endometrial cancer. Radiation therapy is also recommended in patients who have undergone the surgery, in order to avoid the relapse of endometrial cancer. Endometrial cancer is often detected in women above the age of 50 years and risk of endometrial cancer increases with the age. Also the risk of development of endometrial cancer is more in breast cancer patients who are being treated with tamoxifen or estrogen for long time. Plenty of chemotherapeutic agents are available and are recommended in the combination for the treatment of endometrial cancer. Some of the combination therapies include carboplatin & paclitaxel, Cisplatin & doxorubicin, Carboplatin & docetaxel and others.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13030

Endometrial Cancer Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of uterine serous carcinoma – a highly aggressive variant of endometrial cancer – and relapse of endometrial cancers in patients treated with chemotherapy are the prime factors driving the growth of global endometrial cancer treatment market over the forecast period. In 2014, uterine serous carcinoma represented 10% of all caseload of endometrial cancers in the U.S. Some of the risk factors of endometrial cancer include obesity, presence of polycystic ovarian syndrome, long-term consumption of birth control pills, delayed pregnancy etc. Increasing incidence of obesity in the women aged above 50 can lead to the growth of endometrial cancer treatment market. However, divergent nature of cancer and increasing stringency in the regulatory requirements are the prime factors limiting the growth of global endometrial cancer treatment market. Besides this, side effects related to chemotherapy, radiation therapy and hormone therapy also restricts the adoption of these agents for endometrial cancer treatment.

Endometrial Cancer Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global endometrial cancer treatment market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type, end user, and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global endometrial cancer treatment market is divided into following:

Chemotherapy

Carboplatin

Paclitaxel

Ixabepilone

Others

Hormonal Therapy

Megestrol (Megace)

Medroxyprogesterone (PROVERA)

Others (anastrozole, letrozole, etc.)

Radiation Therapy

Whole Pelvic External-beam Radiation Therapy

Vaginal Brachytherapy

Surgery

Hysterectomy

Bilateral Salpingo-oophorectomy (removal of both fallopian tubes and ovaries)

Based on end user, the global endometrial cancer treatment market is segmented as below:

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital pharmacy

Clinics

Endometrial Cancer Treatment Market: Overview

Global market for endometrial cancer treatment is forecast to grow at moderate rate owing to less number of drugs approved for treatment of endometrial cancer. Despite of this, chemotherapy segment is expected to hold the highest share in the global endometrial cancer treatment market due to high adoption rate of chemotherapy over radiation and surgical treatment. Also chemotherapeutic agents such as carboplatin and paclitaxel are recommended as a first line of therapy in majority of the cases, which increases demand for these products. Recent FDA approval of IXEMPRA (ixabepilone) for use in the treatment of endometrial cancer treatment is expected to fuel the growth of global market over the forecast period.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13030

Endometrial Cancer Treatment Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global endometrial cancer treatment market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America will continue to hold largest share in the global endometrial cancer treatment market due to high incidence of uterine serous carcinoma. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global market partly due to increasing product availability in the region. North America is expected to expand at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Endometrial Cancer Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global endometrial cancer treatment market include R-Pharm-US LLC., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Novartis AG and others. The global endometrial cancer treatment market is expected to grow in future due to increasing investment by multinational companies in cancer research.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/13030/endometrial-cancer-treatment-global-industry-market-research-reports

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]