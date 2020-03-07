Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

New Study On “2019-2024 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

Endometrial ablation is a medical procedure that is used to remove the endometrial lining of the uterus in women who have heavy menstrual bleeding. This procedure is used for treatment of menorrhagia when it is not controlled with the help of medications. The global endometrial ablation devices market will reach 1268.74 million USD by 2025 from 868.14 million USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.57% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America dominates the market due to presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and easy access to healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific will grow at significant rate owing to the rising prevalence of gynecological disorders and increasing awareness about endometrial ablation market.

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3959904-global-endometrial-ablation-devices-market-by-technology-type

Drivers vs Constraints

Factors such as rising awareness regarding endometrial ablation, rise in prevalence of menorrhagia and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries are key drivers of the market. Technological advancements in endometrial ablation and benefits of endometrial ablation over surgical procedures are further boosting the market. However, stringent regulations for the approval of endometrial ablation devices and risks associated with the endometrial ablation are hampering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Aegea Medical raised a total of $40 million in financing to support the development of its Adaptive Vapor Ablation technology designed for endometrial ablation.

Hologic, announced the launch of its next-generation NovaSure global endometrial ablation (GEA) system, the NovaSure ADVANCED system.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3959904-global-endometrial-ablation-devices-market-by-technology-type

Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market – by Technology Type, End User, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

7. Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. U.S.

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Germany

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. India

7.3.2. China

7.3.3. Japan

7.3.4. Australia

7.3.5. Others

7.4. South America

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)