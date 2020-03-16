Global Encrypted Flash Drives Market 2019: Revenue, Trends, Growth, Share, Size, and forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Encrypted Flash Drives market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 100 million by 2024, from US$ 83 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Encrypted Flash Drives business, shared in Chapter 3.

Encrypted flash drives (also known as pen drives, USB memory sticks, thumb drives, or flash keys) can be used in finance, government/military, enterprises and individual in meeting tough data security. There are two type of encrypted flash drives which cover hardware encryption and software encryption.

Kingston dominated the market, with accounted for 33.10% of the Encrypted Flash Drives production value market share in 2016, because of the acquisition of IronKey. SanDisk, LaCie are the key players and accounted for 12.90%, 9.95% respectively of the overall Encrypted Flash Drives market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

USA is the largest consumption region of Encrypted Flash Drives, with a consumption market share nearly 56.41% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following USA with the consumption market share over 22.28% in 2016.

Encrypted Flash Drives used in industry including Government/Military, Finance, Enterprises and Individual. Report data showed that 51.14 % of the Encrypted Flash Drives market demand in finance, and the remained 48.86% is for the other applications in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Encrypted Flash Drives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kingston

SanDisk

LaCie

Kanguru Solutions

Transcend Information

Datalocker

Apricorn

Integral Memory

iStorage

Verbatim

Axiom Memory Solutions

This study considers the Encrypted Flash Drives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Software-Based Encrypted Flash Drives

Hardware-Based Encrypted Flash Drives

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Government/Military

Finance

Enterprises

Individual

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Encrypted Flash Drives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Encrypted Flash Drives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Encrypted Flash Drives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Encrypted Flash Drives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Encrypted Flash Drives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

