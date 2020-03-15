Global EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market 2018 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025

This report focuses on the global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) development in United States, Europe and China.

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) is a term used for companies that test, manufacture, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).

Request a sample of EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/132957

An original design manufacturer (ODM) is a company that designs and manufactures a product as specified and eventually rebranded by another firm for sale. Such companies allow the firm that owns or licenses the brand to produce products (either as a supplement or solely) without having to engage in the organization or running of a factory. ODMs have grown in size in recent years and as of 2015 many have the scale to handle production for in-house the products that are branded by the buying firm. This is in contrast to a contract manufacturer (CM)

In 2016, thanks to a surge in shipments of mobile phone vendors such as Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, the EMS/ODM market rose by 5.17%. In 2016, the growth in mobile phone offset the drop in notebook computer market. In 2015, mobile phone will still have strong growth potential, but with the growth rate dwarfed by that in 2015. The 4G construction of Radio Access Networks reached the peak in 2015 and 2016. It is projected that the RAN market will be on the decline in 2017-2022. Moreover, the data size of mobile Internet surged, data center or cloud computing services market grew robustly.

However, the European and US EMS/ODM vendors are dedicated to improving profitability by reducing the revenue proportion of telecom and communication infrastructure, and intensifying the expansion to industrial, medical, and automotive sectors. Meanwhile, they have also strengthened the weakness in components, and ventured into the upstream sector of industrial chains. But compared with the Taiwanese vendors, the European and US EMS/ODM peers lagged far behind in the field of components.

When there is a long-lasting trend for OEMs to outsource their manufacturing function either partly or entirely to contract manufacturers (CMs), otherwise called as manufacturing service providers, OEMs have different priorities in choosing their service providers.

For Complete EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-ems-and-odm-ems-and-odm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Among the CMs, while Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers involve only in assembling/testing and production of a product/sub-system, Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) providers move ahead in the front-end of the value chain to also involve in designing the product in addition to assembling, testing and mass production. ODMs are evolving faster in more matured sectors such as telecommunications and consumer electronics compared to specialised sectors such as automotive, industrial and defence. OEMs are less likely to choose ODMs compared to EMS for their CM activity due to some reasons such as OEMs having less control over IP rights, designs of PCBs, control boards, etc. ODMs are expected to mainly become potential competitors to OEMs.

In 2017, the global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) market size was 508600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 736700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Buy EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/132957

The key players covered in this study

Foxconn

Quanta

Pegtron

Flextronics

Compal

Wistron

Jabil

Inventec

Sanmina

Celestica

New KINPO

USI

Benchmark

Kaifa

PLEXUS

SIIX

Venture

Zollner

UMC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EMS

ODM

Market segment by Application, split into

Computers

Consumer Devices

Servers and Storage

Networking

Emerging

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC for EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market:

Chapter One: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market: United States

Chapter Six: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market: Europe

Chapter Seven: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market: China

Chapter Eight: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market: Japan

Chapter Nine: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market: India

Chapter Eleven: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) Market Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Table EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Key Market Segments

Table Key Players EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Covered

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025

Figure EMS Figures

Table Key Players of EMS

Figure ODM Figures

Table Key Players of ODM

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Computers Case Studies

Figure Consumer Devices Case Studies

Figure Servers and Storage Case Studies

Figure Networking Case Studies

Figure Emerging Case Studies

Figure Others Case Studies

Figure EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Report Years Considered

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Share by Regions 2018

Table Market Top Trends

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Figure Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table Key Players Head office and Area Served

Table Key Players EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Product/Solution/Service

Table Date of Enter into EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)

Figure Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

..Continued

Trending Report:

Recruiting Software Market Size, Share, 2018-2025 Predictions, Industry Growth, Advancements and Assessments, Challenges/Risks and New-Revolutions in Hiring Technology @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=75255

Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth-Segmentation, Predictions, Analysis, Advancements in BI/Big Data-Technology, Current-Scenario & Forecast-2024 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=77673

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com