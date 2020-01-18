Global Emerging Technology Trends Survey 2018: Focus on the Internet of Things-Thematic Research

This survey was designed to help understand current attitudes of business leaders towards the Internet of Things (IoT) compared to other emerging technologies, and evaluate how these attitudes are likely to evolve over the next three years. The results also give a view of actual adoption levels of IoT compared to other prominent emerging technologies in organizations across industries and geographies, as well as reasons for that adoption.

IoT is entering the second phase of its evolution. To date, much of the real value of IoT has been derived from industrial applications. The next phase will see the emergence of consumer IoT (including smart home and ambient commerce) as an engine for growth.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2374430

Scope:

– This report provides a snapshot of current attitudes of business leaders towards IoT.

— It summarises IoT investment priorities for enterprises from all industries.

— It highlights which IoT technologies are currently top of mind for executives.

— It uses key metrics to identify the business objectives behind IoT implementations.

— It also provides recommendations for both enterprises and technology vendors.

Reasons to buy:

– This in-depth survey of global business leaders provides vital insights into how enterprises are reacting to recent developments in IoT technology.

— It illustrates where investments are currenly being made and provides a guide on how levels of spending might change over the next three years.

— It also offers recommendations for enterprises on how to get the most from their IoT investments, and for technology vendors on how to win in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2374430

Key Points from TOC:

Scope of Research

Defining IoT

Executive Summary

Survey Demographics & Methodology

IoT Trends

Implementing IoT

IoT Technologies

Conclusions & Recommendations

Appendix

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]