Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market 2025 by Market Major Competitors are Medtronic, General Electric, Centurion Medical Products, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation

Market Analysis of Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market is expected to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2025, from USD 19.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Centurion Medical Products, offering DisImpactor fecal impaction removal device for hospice patient care. Centurion’s DisImpactor for Hospice can relief alleviates patient pain while avoiding unneeded emergency department admission due to severe fecal impaction.

In November 2016, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the U.S. and European launch of the Dakota Nitinol Stone Retrieval Device with OpenSure Handle in South Africa. This kidney stone retrieval device is designed to allow physicians to release and capture kidney stones of multiple sizes, from complex stones as large as 10 millimeters to fragments as small as one millimeter.

Market Major Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global emergency medical service (EMS) products market are Medtronic, General Electric, Centurion Medical Products, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, C. R. Bard, Inc., Diagmed Healthcare, ConvaTec Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Danaher, Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG., MSI, ARGON MEDICAL, CRI, Medline Industries, Inc., and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Higher need for emergency care

Growth in funds, investments

Higher prices of emergency equipment

Increasing market penetration in emerging nations

Lack of skilled professionals

Competitive Analysis:

The global emergency medical service (EMS) products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of emergency medical service (EMS) products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is segmented into patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, life support and emergency resuscitation equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, pharmaceuticals, tactical equipment and others. Wound care consumable market is further segmented into dressings & bandages, sutures and staples, others. Patient handling equipment market is sub segmented into patient lifting equipment, medical beds, wheelchairs and scooters, others. Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma care, respiratory care, oncology and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospital, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Analysis based on

What was the market size in 2016?

What are the moves of key players?

Which region is leading the market at global level?

A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?

Strategies of key players and product offerings

