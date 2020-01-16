Global Emergency Lighting Market 2019 projected To Grow With CAGR of 7.4% and US$ 6970 million by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Emergency Lighting market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6970 million by 2024, from US$ 4550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Emergency Lighting business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report studies the Emergency Lighting market. An emergency light is a battery-backed lighting device that switches on automatically when a building experiences a power outage. Emergency lights are standard in new commercial and high occupancy residential buildings, such as college dormitories. Most building codes require that they be installed in older buildings as well.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Emergency Lighting market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Emergency Lighting in 2016.

In the industry, Philips profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Schneider and MPN ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 14.15%, 7.73% and 5.10% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Emergency Lighting, including Self-Contained Power System, Central Power System and Hybrid Power System. And Self-Contained Power System is the main type for Emergency Lighting, and the Self-Contained Power System reached a sales volume of approximately 206.78 M Unit in 2016, with 51.37% of global sales volume.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Philips

Schneider

MPN

Acuity Brands

Ventilux

Eaton

ZFE

Hubbell

ABB

Mule

LINERGY

Legrand

Clevertronics

Emerson

STAHL

Notlicht

Olympia electronics

Zhongshan AKT

RZB

This study considers the Emergency Lighting value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Self-Contained Power System

Central Power System

Hybrid Power System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industry

